The Hive Smart Thermostat + Hub is down to $139 at Amazon (Reg. up to $230)

Amazon is offering the Hive Smart Thermostat + Hub for $138.99 shipped. That’s a $91 savings compared to what it’s fetching at Home Depot, $31 off Walmart’s offer, and is one of the best we’ve tracked. Not only does this smart thermostat let you tweak temperatures from your smartphone, Google Assistant and Alexa integration means that you’ll be able to also control it using your voice. Thanks to the inclusion of the Hive hub, you’ll be ready to grab the company’s smart home sensors at any time. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

If you’ve got an older home, there’s a good chance that you’re missing a C wire. Luckily there’s an $17 Adapter for that. Simply plug it into an outlet and you’ll be able to power your new smart thermostat. A simple way to hide it would be to pick up a cord cover.

Hive Smart Thermostat features:

Hive Heating and Cooling Pack comes with (1) Smart Thermostat & (1) Hive Hub

Bring your home to life by remotely programming your smart thermostat to run only when your home is occupied or sync with Hive Window/Door Sensors to automatically turn your system off when you leave for the day

Connect your Hive devices to Amazon Alexa or Google Home to enable voice activated commands like “Alexa / Hey Google, set temperature to 75°”

Rapidly change your current home temperature with one click by using the Quick Cool or Quick Heat function

Connect & control all of your Hive smart home devices in one place through your smartphone, tablet, or laptop with the Hive App

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!