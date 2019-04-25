Go analog in style w/ Invicta’s Stainless Steel Link Bracelet Watch: $54 shipped (Save $25)

Amazon is offering the Invicta Pro Diver Stainless Steel Watch (9094OB) for $53.99 shipped. That’s about $25 off the typical rate there and is a price that hasn’t been beaten for nearly a year. Believe it or not, this watch has a 200-meter water resistance rating, allowing you to spend all summer on the beach without worrying about potential damage. Size is kept in check thanks to a respectable 40mm stainless steel case. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for a leather alternative? You can’t go wrong with the Timex Southview 41mm Leather Watch at $50. Its versatile look pairs well with casual or upscale outfits, providing you with a great go-to when you’re in a hurry.

Invicta Pro Diver Stainless Steel Watch features:

Stainless steel watch with blue unidirectional bezel and metal dial with luminous hands/indices and magnified date window at 3 o’clock

40 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window

Japanese automatic movement with analog display

Three-link stainless steel bracelet with buckle closure

Water resistant to 200 m (660 ft): In general, suitable for professional marine activity and serious surface water sports

