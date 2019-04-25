QNAP’s Quad-Core, Plex-friendly, 2-Bay NAS nearly hits its Amazon low at $262.50

- Apr. 25th 2019 12:17 pm ET

$262.50
0

Amazon is offering the QNAP 2-Bay NAS (TS-251+) for $262.47 shipped. Matched at B&H. That’s $36 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and is within a couple bucks of Amazon’s historic low. Sporting two bays, a 2.0GHz Quad-Core processor, and 2GB of RAM, this NAS is Plex-ready. QNAP touts its ability to transcode Plex content, helping you eliminate the need for a dedicated desktop. Ports includes 2x Ethernet, 2x USB 3.0, and 2x USB 2.0. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Feed your new NAS with a WD Red 2TB Hard Drive at $75. Its 180/TB annual workload rate makes it a fabulous option for nearly any use case. Doing the math, you’ll be able to transfer 500GB each day before there’s any cause for alarm.

Qnap 2-Bay NAS (TS-251+) features:

  • 2 x 3.5″ or 2.5″ SATA III Drive Bays
  • 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron Quad-Core
  • 2GB of DDR3L RAM
  • 2 x Gigabit Ethernet Ports
  • 2 x USB 3.0 & 2 x USB 2.0 Ports
  • RAID 0,1, and JBOD Support

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$262.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Networkable Hard Drives (NAS)

Networkable Hard Drives (NAS)
QNAP

About the Author