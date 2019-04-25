QNAP’s Quad-Core, Plex-friendly, 2-Bay NAS nearly hits its Amazon low at $262.50

Amazon is offering the QNAP 2-Bay NAS (TS-251+) for $262.47 shipped. Matched at B&H. That’s $36 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and is within a couple bucks of Amazon’s historic low. Sporting two bays, a 2.0GHz Quad-Core processor, and 2GB of RAM, this NAS is Plex-ready. QNAP touts its ability to transcode Plex content, helping you eliminate the need for a dedicated desktop. Ports includes 2x Ethernet, 2x USB 3.0, and 2x USB 2.0. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Feed your new NAS with a WD Red 2TB Hard Drive at $75. Its 180/TB annual workload rate makes it a fabulous option for nearly any use case. Doing the math, you’ll be able to transfer 500GB each day before there’s any cause for alarm.

Qnap 2-Bay NAS (TS-251+) features:

2 x 3.5″ or 2.5″ SATA III Drive Bays

2.0 GHz Intel Celeron Quad-Core

2GB of DDR3L RAM

2 x Gigabit Ethernet Ports

2 x USB 3.0 & 2 x USB 2.0 Ports

RAID 0,1, and JBOD Support

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!