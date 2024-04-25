Best price of the year takes $60 off CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $190

Amazon is now discounting one of our favorite Thunderbolt 3 docks on the market. The company’s official storefront via Amazon offers the CalDigit TS3 Plus for $189.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is a new 2024 low at $60 off the usual $250 price tag. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by an extra $10 and comes within $10 of the all-time low from Black Friday – the only time it has ever sold for less. The TS3 Plus has been a staple of 9to5 desk setups for years, including my own. You can learn more about why in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Packed into its premium metal shell are five USB-A ports, three TB3 outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. This dock not only expands your Mac’s I/O, but brings 87W USB-C charging to the equation, allowing you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering up your MacBook.

Compared to the newer TS4 Dock, you are making some sacrifices with the CalDigit dock on sale above. For many, these trade-offs will be worth the cash, but it’s still worth breaking down just what you’re missing between the two. The biggest adjustment is right in the name, with the newer counterpart arriving with Thunderbolt 4 support as opposed to Thunderbolt 3. Aside from that, you’re only looking at an 87W output for the TS3 dock, while the other model steps up to 98W. There’s still the same exceptional build quality and a near-identical roster of ports. We fully breakdown what to expect from the CalDigit TS4 hub for some added insight to see if its $400 going rate is worth the cash.

Or, you could just go with UGREEN’s 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock. It’s on sale for one of the very first times and drops down to $300 – an entirely new all-time low at $100 off.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Connect a variety of Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, DisplayPort 1.2, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF audio, 3.5mm audio, and SDXC UHS-II peripherals to your compatible system using the space gray TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock from CalDigit.

