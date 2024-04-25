Save 50% on the new Victrola Hi-Rise Bluetooth turntable at $200, Sonos model at $491

Amazon is now offering the Victrola Hi-Res Onyx Turntable for $200 shipped. This is a clean 50% price cut from its usual $400 going rate. On top of just saving you $200, you’re also looking at a new all-time low and one of the first deals since launching last October. This 2-speed turntable from Victrola is a great starter option for finally starting to listen to vinyl. It comes with Bluetooth support so you can connect it to your favorite speaker or headphones wirelessly. There are also some wired options, too. The Hi-Res Onyx features a premium build as well as a one-step auto play system for simply hitting play and enjoying your favorite records.

If you want to bring Sonos support into your vinyl setup, the Victrola Stream Onyx Turntable is also on sale today. Also courtesy of Amazon, this smart record player drops to $490.98 from its usual $600 price tag. It’s just shy of 20% off and the third-best offer to date. The conversation with the Victrola Stream Onyx Turntable may start with its Sonos support, but there’s also the same AT-VM95E cartridge as noted above and RCA ports on the back to complement the Wi-Fi support.

If you’re looking for an even more affordable entry into the world of vinyl, the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-BK is one of the best entry-level turntables on the market. The biggest difference is that this model ditches the Sonos integration found above in favor of wired-only connections with a $150 price tag. I’ve personally been listening on one of these for the past few months as I slowly get more into the hobby, and have found it to be a perfect solution for those who aren’t ready to commit to something as pricy as the Victrola options.

Victrola Hi-Res Onyx Turntable features:

HIgh-Performance Vinyl Player The Victrola Hi-Res Black Turntable, a true audiophile’s dream is meticulously designed to deliver an unparalleled listening experience with its rich, vivid sound. Equipped with aptX Adaptive and HD Audio technology, it offers seamless streaming to your Bluetooth speakers or headphones, ensuring your music comes to life like never before. Whether you’re rediscovering your vinyl collection or exploring new tracks, this turntable is your gateway to a world of sonic excellence.

