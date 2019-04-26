Lock down 1TB of super-secure cloud storage with Zoolz for $20

If you’re still relying on physical hard drives to store and transfer your data, you’re missing out. Cloud storage services have come a long way since their humble inception, and it’s now possible to keep massive amounts of personal data on ultra-secure and super-fast servers. Zoolz Cloud Backup offers unparalleled speed and security, and right now you can lock down 1TB of cloud backup storage for 90% off at just $19.99 (Orig. $199.99).

Whether you’re looking for a more convenient way to store your files or want to prevent against hard drive crashes, this all-in-one storage service has you covered.

As one of the world’s leading cloud storage solutions, Zoolz utilizes the ultra-secure AWS infrastructure in order to allow you to quickly and easily backup all of your files in one place. You’ll be able to schedule when and where your files are backed up, and 1TB of space means that you won’t have to worry about running out of room on the server.

You’ll even be able to quickly preview backed-up data via an integrated mobile app.

Store and transfer all your data the easy way by locking down 1TB of cloud storage with Zoolz Cloud Backup For Home for just $19.99—90% off its usual price for a limited time.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!