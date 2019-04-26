Finally join the sous vide revolution w/ Monoprice’s models from just $49 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

Monoprice is offering its Strata Home 800W Sous Vide Immersion Cooker for $48.99 shipped when you use the code SUPER6 at checkout. Generally, you’d pay $70 at Amazon for this model and this is among the best price we’ve tracked historically. Sous vide is a great way to enjoy well-cooked meals without the hassle. This model features an adjustable clamp and LED touchscreen for precise control. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Cooking with sous vide is a whole new world that requires new tools. We’d recommend picking up this 12-Quart container for $19 Prime shipped along with a matching lid at $10 Prime shipped. This is the bare minimum to get started with your new cooking appliance, but if you really want to get the most out of it, we’d recommend picking up some cookbooks too.

Other Sous Vide cookers on sale:

Strata Home Sous Vide features:

The bright and easy to read LED touch screen allows you to easily adjust the cooking temperature and time. You can start or Pause cooking by touching the start/Pause button in the middle

The sous vide cooker includes an adjustable clamp, so you can attach it to a wide variety of cooking pots from 2.6 to 4.0 gallons capacity

The cooker sits in a bath of hot water and never comes into direct contact with the food, so cleanup is a breeze

800 watts maximum cooking power. +41 +212 Degree (+5 +100 Degree) temperature range. 1% temperature stability

2.25 gallons (8.50 liters) per minute circulation pump

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!