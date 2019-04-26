Save up to $500 on TCL 4K Roku UHDTVs at all-time lows: 55-inch at $456 or 75-inch for $1,300

Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55R617 55-inch 4K Roku Smart UHDTV for $455.79 shipped when code EE74 has been applied at checkout. Make sure you’re signed into your Rakuten account to lock in the discount. Typically selling for $570, it just recently dropped to $546 at Amazon, which is the all-time low there. Today’s offer takes 20% off the going rate and is the best we’ve seen. Armed with a 55-inch 4K HDR panel, TCL’s TV also features built-in Roku smart features. It doesn’t skimp out on inputs either, with three HDMI and a single USB input being joined by Ethernet and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 735 shippers. Head below for more.

Over at Best Buy, we’re also spotting another notable TCL HDTV deal. As part of its Deal of the Day, you’ll be able to bring home TCL’s 75R615 75-inch 4K HDR Roku UHDTV for $1,299.99 shipped. That’s $500 off its going rate, beats the previous price drop by $200 and is a new all-time low. It upgrades the 55-inch version from above with a significantly-larger display, making it a great option to truly recreate the silver screen experience at home. Rated 5/5 stars.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new HDTV? This $25 adjustable option at Amazon has over 26,100 customers vouching for it, and is a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

TCL 55R617 55-inch 4K Roku Smart UHDTV features:

TCL’s 6-Series combines stunning 4K HDR picture performance and the award-winning Roku TV smart platform in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience. Dolby Vision delivers greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology individually optimizes the image across up to 120 zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas.

