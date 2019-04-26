Expand your home network w/ TP-Link’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender for $20 (Reg. $50), more

Newegg is currently offering the TP-Link RE210 Dual Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender for $19.99 shipped when code EMCTYVB29 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $50 at Amazon, B&H, Home Depot and just about everywhere else, that’s good for a 60% discount, beats our previous mention by $5 and is a new all-time low. If your home’s Wi-Fi just doesn’t get the range that it should, bringing TP-Link’s range extender into the mix is an ideal solution. It offers up to 750Mbps throughput as well as a Gigabit Ethernet port. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Alternatively, if your goal is just to extend your wired network, consider TP-Link’s TL-PA7020 Gigabit Powerline Kit for $39.99 shipped with code EMCTYVB32. Normally selling for $60 at Amazon, it’s never dropped below that. Today’s offer is a new all-time low. With two Gigabit Ethernet ports, you’ll be able to bring a 1000Mbps wired connection pretty much anywhere in your home. Rated 4/5 stars from 155.

A great way to make use of your savings is to pick up some extra Ethernet cable. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $7 at Amazon.

TP-Link RE210 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender features:

TP-LINK’s RE210 features the next-generation WiFi standard, 802.11ac. Wireless AC technology lets it run on dual bands at a blazing combined speed of up to 750Mbps, including 433Mbps on its 5GHz channel and 300Mbps on its 2.4GHz channel. Plus, the extender can work with any standard WiFi router or wireless access point.

