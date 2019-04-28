Amazon is taking up to $560 off Apple’s Retina iMacs, save on various configurations

- Apr. 28th 2019 8:17 am ET

Up to $560
0

Amazon is currently taking up to $560 off select Apple iMacs. Our top pick is the previous generation 27-inch 3.7GHz/8GB/2TB model at $1,738.07 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $2,229 and B&H is asking $1,899 currently. This model sports a 27-inch 5K Retina display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and more. It’s also incredibly thin at just 5mm on the side. Head below for more iMac deals.

Amazon also has the 27-inch 3.5GHz/8GB/1TB model for $1,699. Also at B&H. That’s a $300 savings from the regular going rate. You’ll find more discounted iMacs on this landing page over at Amazon.

Apple 27-inch Retina iMac features:

  • 27-Inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display
  • Stunning 5-mm-thin design
  • Quad-core 7th-generation Intel Core i5 Processor
  • 8-Core Xeon w Processor
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • 802. 11AC Wi-Fi
  • Magic mouse 2

