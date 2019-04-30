Add 256GB of PNY PRO Elite microSDXC storage to your device for $60 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the PNY U3 PRO Elite 256GB microSDXC card for $59.99 shipped. That’s good for 40% off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Sells for $110 at B&H. PNY’s Elite line of microSDXC cards deliver up to 95MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed. Ships with a SD adapter for added compatibility with various devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A perfect addition to your new microSD card is Anker’s 8-in-1 portable card reader. With designated microSD and SD card slots, it’s an easy way to transfer data between sources.

PNY U3 PRO Elite microSDXC Card features:

Superior performance – up to 95MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed.

Class 10, U3 performance for the most intense applications including 4K Ultra HD video and burst mode shooting.

Ideal for use with action cameras, drones, smartphones, tablets, gaming and more.

Record and transfer high resolution videos, photos, music, files.

Includes SD adapter for compatibility with SDXC host devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!