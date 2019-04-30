Add 256GB of PNY PRO Elite microSDXC storage to your device for $60 (Reg. $100)

- Apr. 30th 2019 9:16 am ET

$60
0

Amazon offers the PNY U3 PRO Elite 256GB microSDXC card for $59.99 shipped. That’s good for 40% off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Sells for $110 at B&H. PNY’s Elite line of microSDXC cards deliver up to 95MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed. Ships with a SD adapter for added compatibility with various devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A perfect addition to your new microSD card is Anker’s 8-in-1 portable card reader. With designated microSD and SD card slots, it’s an easy way to transfer data between sources.

PNY U3 PRO Elite microSDXC Card features:

  • Superior performance – up to 95MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed.
  • Class 10, U3 performance for the most intense applications including 4K Ultra HD video and burst mode shooting.
  • Ideal for use with action cameras, drones, smartphones, tablets, gaming and more.
  • Record and transfer high resolution videos, photos, music, files.
  • Includes SD adapter for compatibility with SDXC host devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$60

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
pny

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp