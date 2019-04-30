Add 256GB of PNY PRO Elite microSDXC storage to your device for $60 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the PNY U3 PRO Elite 256GB microSDXC card for $59.99 shipped. That’s good for 40% off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Sells for $110 at B&H. PNY’s Elite line of microSDXC cards deliver up to 95MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed. Ships with a SD adapter for added compatibility with various devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
A perfect addition to your new microSD card is Anker’s 8-in-1 portable card reader. With designated microSD and SD card slots, it’s an easy way to transfer data between sources.
PNY U3 PRO Elite microSDXC Card features:
- Superior performance – up to 95MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed.
- Class 10, U3 performance for the most intense applications including 4K Ultra HD video and burst mode shooting.
- Ideal for use with action cameras, drones, smartphones, tablets, gaming and more.
- Record and transfer high resolution videos, photos, music, files.
- Includes SD adapter for compatibility with SDXC host devices.
