This 2-pack of Bodum Pavina Double-Wall Insulate Glasses is down to $14 (30% off)

- Apr. 30th 2019 4:22 pm ET

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of 12-ounce Bodum Pavina Double-Wall Insulate Glasses for $13.99. Simply clip the $6 on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly selling for close to $20 on Amazon, today’s deal is 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. These double-wall Pavina glasses are great for hot/cold beverages and are mouth-blown from borosilicate-glass. They are also dishwasher, microwave and oven-safe to to 350°F. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

If it’s those stemless wine glasses you’re after though, consider this 12-pack for just $23 Prime shipped. Or just grab yourself a 12-pack of Mason jar-style cups for $25. They don’t feature the double wall insulation but they are also a fraction of the price.

Bodum Pavina Double-Wall Insulate Glasses:

  • Set of two double-wall Pavina glasses, 12 ounces each; perfect for Coffee, Espresso, or a multitude of other hot and cold beverages
  • Made of mouth-blown, lab-quality borosilicate-glass construction for a durable and heat resistant glass
  • Insulated glass has a sleek 2-layer design that creates a dramatic optical illusion and prevents condensation

