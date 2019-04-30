Eddie Bauer Mother’s Day Sale is live with 40% off all women’s apparel & 30% off sitewide

Eddie Bauer is having its Mother’s Day Sale with 40% off all women’s styles and 30% off everything else. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. Be ready for warm weather by updating your shorts. The men’s Guide Pro Shorts are a great option and they’re on sale at $49. For comparison, these shorts were originally priced at $70. These lightweight and packable shorts will be a go-to in your summer wardrobe and they come in an array of color options. With over 400 reviews, they are rated 4.7/5 stars.

The women’s Elysian Denim Jacket is on sale for $54, which is down from its original rate of $99. This jacket will look great over sweaters, dresses, T-shirts and more. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!