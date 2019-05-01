Amazon’s latest Echo Dot receives a temporary 40% discount, bringing it down to $30 shipped

Amazon is offering the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $29.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the best standalone price Amazon has offered this year. If you’ve seen any of my Echo Dot Diary posts, you know how much I love these devices. Today’s deal makes it very cost-effective to add multi-room audio and smart home control throughout the home. I’m up to fifteen Echo Dots currently, and love using the Apple Music skill to play music everywhere. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Every single one of my Echo devices has its own $10 Dot Genie. I heartily recommend using some of today’s savings to pick one up. It reduces clutter by allowing you to hide cables and mount your Echo Dot using a wall outlet.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) features:

Echo Dot is our most popular voice-controlled speaker, now with improved sound and a new design.

Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and others through the improved speaker for richer and louder sound.

Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, find TV shows, and more with compatible connected devices.

