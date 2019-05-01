Cuisinart’s Stainless Steel Griddle and Panini Press is now just $40 or less (Reg. $72+)

Best Buy is now offering the Cuisinart Stainless Steel 4-in-1 Griddle and Panini Press (GR-4N) for $39.99 shipped. However, first time Google Express customers can use code MAYSAVE19 to knock an additional 20% off the price tag. But even without that option, today’s deal is a notable one. This model sells for as much as $80, is currently $66 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is $10 below our previous mention. The design supports traditional grilling, panini-style sandwiches or straight up flat surface cooking on the reversible plates. It also has a pair of thermostats, a dishwasher-safe drip tray and a brushed stainless steel finish. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,800 Amazon customers. More details below.
If the 4-in-1 Cuisinart is overkill for you, consider the George Foreman 4-Serving Grill and Panini Press at just $23 Prime shipped. The Tayama TG-868 Electric Grill will give you a bit more real estate at $29, but it doesn’t have the panini press feature. And hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.
Cuisinart Stainless Steel 4-in-1 Griddle and Panini Press:
Cuisinart GR-4N Griddler: Make quick and easy meals four different ways with this versatile grilling machine. The reversible grilling plates allow you to cook breakfast meats on the grill while you’re also making pancakes on the griddle.
