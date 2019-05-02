adidas UltraBOOST, Nike, New Balance & more at an extra 25% off from Finish Line

Finish Line takes an extra 25% off select styles with code TAKE25AFF at checkout. Receive free shipping on full-priced orders over $30; otherwise, delivery adds $7. A standout from this sale is the adidas UltraBOOST Running Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $75. For comparison, that’s the lowest rate we’ve found and they were originally priced at $180.. This style was designed to be lightweight, cushioned for comfort and breathable. With over 4,000 reviews, these popular shoes are rated 4.7/5 stars. Even better, they’re also available in a women’s version for $105 and come in an array of color options. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

