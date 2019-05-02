JBL’s 308P MkII 8-inch Powered Studio Monitor has never sold for less at Amazon: $149 ($100 off)

Amazon is currently offering a single JBL Professional 308P MkII 8-inch 2-Way Powered Studio Monitor for $149 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally selling for $249, that’s good for a 40% discount, is one of the first price drops we’ve seen and is a new Amazon all-time low. As one of the more recent releases from JBL, this studio monitor comes equipped with dual 56W Class-D amplifiers that drive an eight-inch low woofer alongside a one-inch neodymium woven-composite tweeter. And thanks to JBL’s Image Control Waveguide technology, this speaker is said to feature some of the best audio reproduction accuracy. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 455 customers.

To go alongside the pair of JBL monitors, grab Mackie’s Big KNOB Studio Interface. It’s a highly-rated way to power the speakers and pair them with your Mac and other devices. You can also shop other desktop audio interfaces right here.

And for more ways to overhaul your workstation’s audio capabilities, check out our favorite Podcast Gear: Getting started with USB/XLR mics, audio interfaces, accessories and more.

JBL 308P MkII 8-inch Powered Studio Monitor features:

The JBL 308P MkII – Powered 8″ Two-Way Studio Monitor is a bi-amplified reference monitor with next-generation drivers, offering high detail, precise imaging, a wide sweet spot, and a remarkable dynamic range to enhance the mix capabilities of any modern workspace. The magnetically-shielded 308P MkII features dual 56W Class-D amplifiers, which power the 8″ low frequency woofer and woven-composite 1″ neodymium tweeter. The combined output of the woofer and tweeter offer a frequency response of 45 Hz to 20 kHz with a peak SPL of 112 dB.

