Home Depot’s 1-day Milwaukee tool and accessory sale has deals from $27

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off select Milwaukee power tools and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Milwaukee 18V 4-tool Cordless Combo Kit with bonus Grinder for $369. That’s down from the original $568 price tag and regular $450 going rate. Milwaukee’s bundle comes with everything you need for jobs around the house, including two drills, a saw, grinder and flashlight. Ships with two 3Ah batteries and a wall charger. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Jump into the entire sale on this landing page or head below for more.

Another standout deal is Milwaukee’s M18 Electric Cordless String Trimmer Kit for $199. For comparison, it typically sells for around $250 and originally went for $299. Ideal for keeping your property trimmed and looking good. And best of all, no oil or gas to deal with. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Milwaukee M18 4-tool Combo Kit features:

M18 Cordless LITHIUM-ION 4-Tool Combo Kit 2696-24 includes the M18 1/2 in. Hammer Drill / Driver (2607-20), M18 Sawzall Recip Saw (2621-20), M18 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver (2656-20), and M18 LED Work Light (2735-20). The M18 Cordless LITHIUM-ION System’s patented technologies and electronics, innovative motor design, and superior ergonomics provide the most efficient blend of power, weight and performance in the industry.

