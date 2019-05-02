The popular Philips Norelco Oneblade Pro Shaver is down to $54.50 (Reg. $80)

- May. 2nd 2019 3:53 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver (QP6520/70) for $54.58 shipped. This model regularly sells for $80 at Best Buy and is currently goes for $80 with a $10 gift card at Target. Today’s deal is within a couple dollars of the Amazon low, outside of a brief holiday offer last year. Not to be confused with the standard edition, the Pro Oneblade features a more powerful Li-Ion battery and 14 length settings as well as wet/dry operation and up to 4 months of shaving before the blade needs to be replaced. Rated 4+ stars from over 520 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the 14 length settings or one-hour charging, consider the standard Oneblade at just $35 shipped. It carries even better ratings and is more than capable of getting the job done. Either way some extra replacement blades might be a good idea. Just be sure to clip the 40% on-page coupon.

Philips Norelco Oneblade Pro Electric Trimmer and Shaver:

  • Rechargeable OneBlade can do it all – trim, edge, and shave any length of hair
  • Shave is not too close so your skin stays comfortable.Automatic voltage 100-240 Volts Max power consumption 5.4 W
  • More advanced than the original OneBlade, Pro features a powerful Li-Ion battery and 14 length settings
  • Can be used wet or dry;Battery charge time:1 hour
  • Replaceable  blade lasts up to 4 months. 

