Bring home LG’s 2.1-Ch. 300W Bluetooth Soundbar System at 25% off, now on sale for $150 shipped

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the LG SK4D 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer for $149.99 shipped. You’ll also find it on sale at Best Buy direct. Normally selling for $200, that’s good for a 25% discount, comes within $10 of a Black Friday deal and is one of the best we’ve seen since. Leaving the gate with 300W of power the SK4D can pump out room-filling sound with ease. LG’s Bluetooth soundbar also includes a wireless subwoofer and features the brand’s Adaptive Sound Control functionality, both of which round out the soundscape. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,700 customers.

Want to save a little bit more? Then the AmazonBasics 31-inch 2.0 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar at $68.50 has you covered. It isn’t as feature rich as LG’s option, ditching the subwoofer and more high-end audio array. But it’s definitely a notable budget-conscious purchase.

LG SK4D 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System features:

Enhance your entertainment experience with this 2.1 channel LG sound bar. Built-in Bluetooth lets you link wirelessly to your TV to produce lifelike acoustics, and the Adaptive Sound Control feature automatically adjusts mode for different audio profiles. The outboard wireless subwoofer improves the overall audio experience, adding impressive bass to movies and more. This 300W LG sound bar includes a battery-operated remote that is compatible with most TV brands to provide a single control.

