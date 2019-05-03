Magazine subs from $4.50/yr: Men’s & Women’s Health, Wired, GQ, many more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s customer appreciation sale. As usual, we are seeing just about all of the most popular titles on sale including Men’s Health, Wired, Architectural Digest, Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, GQ and many more starting from under $5 per year. Head below for all the details.

Titles like Wired, Popular Science, Bon Appetit, GQ and others are are available for slightly below $5. That’s about $0.20 or so below our usual exclusive deals and the best prices around. Wired, for example, goes for $10 at Amazon right now.

While we are seeing a particularly notable offer on Men’s Health at $5 — it rarely drops this low these days — there is a bundle we should point out. If you opt for a year of Men’s Health and Women’s Health bundled together, your total will only be $9. That’s slightly below today’s individual deals and we almost never see Men’s Health down at $4.50.

Car and Driver and Motor Trend are starting from $4.50 per year in this weekend’s sale. That’s a solid price but we see each of these drop significantly lower with multi-year deals on fairly regular basis. Another one to watch out for is Architectural Digest, which you can get for slightly less right here.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

