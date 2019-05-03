TP-Link’s Kasa 802.11ac Range Extender and Smart Plug drops to new low at $19.50 (35% off)

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa AC750 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender and Smart Plug (RE270K) for $19.46 Prime shipped. Usually selling for $30, that’s good for an over 35% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison it originally sold for $60 and today’s offer is $10 less than our previous mention. TP-Link’s Kasa RE270K pairs an Alexa and Assistant-enabled smart plug with a Gigabit Ethernet-touting 802.11ac range extender. So not only will you be able to control lamps and other appliances with your voice, but it’ll also boost the Wi-Fi reception in that area. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

TP-Link’s two-in-one device is a great way to improve your smart home. Though if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly way to add Alexa or Assistant control around the house, then the best-selling Kasa HS100 smart plug at $16 is a solid option. Though considering most of the Kasa smart plugs sell for more than this range extender combo, you’re better off just picking up this one.

TP-Link Kasa Range Extender and Smart Plug features:

Expand Wi-Fi to where you need it most and control a device remotely through with the RE270K Wi-Fi Range Extender with Smart Plug. The Kasa app makes it easy to set up and extend AC750 Wi-Fi coverage across your home. With remote access, you can manage devices connected to the range extender from anywhere. The RE270K adds smart plug functionality, allowing you to control and schedule electronics wherever you are. You can also pair the RE270K with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to enable voice command.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!