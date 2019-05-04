Save $100 on the Cricut Maker Cutting Machine for your best crafts yet: $270 (Today only)

Today only, Woot offers the Cricut Maker Smart Cutting Machine for $269.99 Prime shipped. Those without Prime pay an extra $6 for delivery. It regularly goes for $369 at the likes of Amazon and Walmart. Today’s deal is the best price we could find. This machine cuts fabric, leather, paper, and even balsa wood. Although it comes with 50 pre-loaded projects, you can also upload your own designs for one-of-a-kind crafts that would make great gifts. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up a set of Cricut Basic Tools for $16.50 Prime shipped to ensure that your edges and angles will be nice and precise.

Cricut Maker Smart Cutting Machine:

Meet Cricut Maker, the ultimate smart cutting machine. With the ability to use more advanced tools, Cricut Maker gives you the freedom to make virtually any DIY project you can imagine, from 3D art to home decor, jewelry, iron-on, vinyl, paper projects, and so much more. It has the tools to cut hundreds of materials quickly and accurately, from the most delicate fabric and paper to matboard and leather. Use the Rotary Blade to cut fabric for a sewing project — without backing material.

