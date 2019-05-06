Twelve South’s PowerPic makes charging an iPhone picturesque for $52.50 (Reg. $80), more

Amazon is offering the Twelve South PowerPic Qi Charger for $52.56 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $27 off the regular rate and is within 35 cents of the lowest price we have tracked. If you haven’t yet pulled the trigger on a Qi charger, now is the time. Not only does PowerPic charge your iPhone, it also makes it look picturesque while doing so thanks to the frame-styled design. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

We also spotted the Nomad Wireless Charging Pad for $47.99 shipped via Best Buy’s eBay storefront. Also available via Best Buy direct. Nomad products are known for their high-quality and minimalistic design and this sleek black Qi charger is no exception. Thanks to its 7.5W charging speed, you’ll be able to charge your iPhone faster with this than the included 5W power brick. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Not terrible concerned about aesthetics? The RAVPower Qi Charger is $13 when clipping the on-page coupon. While it may not look as fancy as PowerPic, it’s sure to get the job done. It comes in white or black to allow you to pick the right fit for your space.

Twelve South PowerPic features:

Place phone against the glass to begin charging. Doubles as a modern 5×7 picture frame crafted from new Zealand pine when not in use

Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power. Plugs into any powered USB port – from your computer at your desk, a USB wall outlet, or any spare USB charger that may have come with your phone or other devices

