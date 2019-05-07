Do you lose your keys often? KeySmart Pro w/ built-in LED & Tile is perfect for you: $38.50 (Reg. $50)

- May. 7th 2019 2:16 pm ET

C-Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the KeySmart Pro Compact Key Holder with LED Light and Tile Smart Technology for $38.39 shipped. Regularly $50 at retailers like Home Depot, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked in 2019 and the best we’ve seen at Amazon ever. For comparison, we did see it drop to $32 last year in a limited and exclusive sale. If you have a plethora of keys in your pocket, this is a great way to keep them organized. Plus, the built-in LED light will help you find the lock easily. And, if you lose your keys frequently, the built-in Tile tracker will help you find them without a hitch. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

Drop the built-in LED light and Tile tracker and save some cash, as that model is just $20 Prime shipped. Having the built-in LED and Tile is great, but for double the price might not be what you want.

KeySmart Pro with Tile Smart Locator features:

  • NEVER LOSE YOUR KEYS AGAIN: The KeySmart Pro is a compact key organizer with Tile smart location that lets you track your missing keys on a map, all from the free Tile app on your phone!
  • MAKE YOUR KEYS RING: Use the Tile app to make your KeySmart Pro play a tune so you can find your keys faster!
  • FIND YOUR MISSING PHONE: Press the button on the KeySmart Pro to make your phone ring, even on silent.
  • 10 KEYS + FLASHLIGHT + BOTTLE OPENER: Includes a built-in LED light, bottle opener and a loop piece to attach your car key fob. And it fits up to 10 keys!

