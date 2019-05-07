Score two Sonos Play:1 speakers for $250 shipped at Costco ($298 value)

Costco offers its members a 2-pack of Sonos Play:1 Wi-Fi Smart Speakers for $249.99 shipped. For comparison, these speakers originally sold for $199 but now go for $149 each. That brings today’s total value to $298. Sonos Play:1 offers stellar value as a multi-room starter kit. You’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite tunes from services like Apple Music, Spotify and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,000 Amazon shoppers.

Put your savings to work and grab a wall mount for your new Sonos system. This affordable accessory lets you easily place a Play:1 speaker just about anywhere in your home, keeping it off the ground and out of sight.

Sonos Play:1 features:

Mini but Mighty. Fits in any space fills any room with surprisingly rich and powerful sound

Play different songs in different rooms at the same time. Or, pump one song in perfect sync, throughout your home

Set-up in five minutes using your home Wi-Fi. Easily expand your home audio system over time by adding wireless speakers to additional rooms whenever you’re ready

Wirelessly Stream all your favorite music services like Prime Music Unlimited, Pandora, Apple Music, and Spotify

Perfect for home theater rears or a stereo pair. Wall mountable

