Add ambiance to your patio & more w/ 33-feet of dimmable globe lights for just $10 Prime shipped

ALOVECO US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 33-foot Dimmable Globe String Lights for $9.87 Prime shipped when the code 48STRING is used at checkout. Normally closer to $20, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Whether you’re planning a wedding or just want to upgrade your outdoor lighting game, this is a great option. With the included remote, you can both dim the lights and enter one of the 8 modes, adding a unique ambiance to any space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Pick up this $22 Prime shipped outdoor smart plug and add voice control to these lights. But don’t forget to also grab this Command Holiday Light Hook 40-pack for $5 as an add-on item at Amazon. It’s enough to hang 80-feet of light, meaning you’ll have over half leftover for other decorations later.

ALOVECO Dimmable Globe Light features:

REMOTE DIMMABLE 8 MODES: Control the100 LEDs String Lights with the wireless remote control, 8 Modes: Combination,In wave,Sequential,Slo glo,Chasing/Flash,Slow fade,Twinkle/Flash,Steady on,Off.

AUTOMATIC TIMERS: The “Timer” Button, product will be automatically on for 6 hours per day.

SAFE FOR USE: UL Listed Power Supply. Really safe DC 29V low voltage transformer (plug) for use in your home.

WATER-RESISTANT: IP65 Waterproof level, this string lights suitable for Indoor & Outdoor.

Ideal for Garden, living room, dining room, bedroom, wedding, party, Valentine’s day, Halloween, Christmas, etc

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!