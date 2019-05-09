The USB-C Drobo 5C supports 64TB of storage, hot-swapping, more: $269 (Reg. $330+)

Amazon is offering the Drobo 5C USB-C DAS for $269 shipped. Matched at B&H. That’s $61 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Whether you’re looking to expand your Plex server, PC game collection, or simply want to add an extra layer of backup protection, the Drobo 5C is an excellent choice. It’s USB-C equipped, making it a fantastic Mac or modern PC companion. Support for hot-swapping lets users change out HDDs without interrupting operation. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

You’ll be lost without a bit of storage to get you started. The $75 WD Red 2TB Hard Drive is a great way to begin. It’s made to handle 180TB of data transfers in a year, making it great for busy Plex servers.

Drobo 5C USB-C DAS features:

1 x USB 3.0 port, Type-C. Includes USB 3.0, Type-A to Type-C Cable

Holds up to 5 x 3.5-Inch SATA HDDs. Supports a 64TB volume size

Scalable desktop storage array. Expandable by adding drives or hot-swapping drives with larger ones

Battery-backed memory to protect against power interruptions making the 5C ideal for storing and backing up your data on a Mac or Windows based laptop or PC

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!