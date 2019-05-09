The Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum is now at an Amazon low of $230 (Reg. up to $400)

Amazon offers the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $229.99 shipped. It had been fetching closer to $300 before dropping to the new all-time Amazon low. Meanwhile, Target has it on sale for $280, while Best Buy charges the list price of $400. This model works on both hard floors and carpets. Features include a 2-in-1 combo tool, twin power modes, and the ability to transform into a handheld vac for upholstery and hard-to-reach spots. You’ll get up to 30 minutes of wireless runtime, as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,500 shoppers.

The Dyson above works on hard surfaces. However, sometimes you just need a quick sweep. The Swiffer WetJet Wood Floor Mopping and Cleaning Starter Kit is around $20 and great to have around in between vacuuming sessions.

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner:

The Dyson V7 animal cord-free vacuum has 75 percent more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cord-free vacuum. Engineered for all floor types, the direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. The Dyson V7 animal cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Gentle on hard floors. Tough on dirt.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!