Newegg offers Nintendo Switch Consoles from $270 shipped (Red/Blue or Grey, Reg. $300)

Newegg is offering the Nintendo Switch 32GB Console with Neon Blue/Red or Grey Joy-Con for $269.99 shipped. Simply use code EMCTATE27 at checkout. Regularly $300 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is a straight $30 off from a trusted retailer. While we have seen them go for less, those deals are usually limited Rakuten promo code offers. Today’s deal is the current best around. If you’re looking for an extra Switch or want to jump in for the first time, now’s your chance. Newegg has a series of game deals you’ll find in this morning’s roundup as well. Head below for more details.

Grab one of these HyperX ChargePlay Quad charging stations for $15 Prime shipped to keep your Joy-Con ready to go at all times. And Amazon’s Switch Carrying Case is down at $6 Prime shipped (55% off). Switch Online is getting Donkey Kong Jr., VS. Excitebike and more and here’s how to get a year of FREE Nintendo Online access via Amazon Prime.

Nintendo Switch Consoles:

Get the gaming system that lets you play the games you want, wherever you are, however you like. This bundle includes the Nintendo Switch console and Nintendo Switch dock in black, with contrasting left and right Joy-Con controllers—one red, one blue. It also includes all the extras you need to get started. Nintendo Switch is designed to go wherever you do, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap. It combines the mobility of a handheld with power of a home gaming system, so you get more time to play the games you love, however you like.

