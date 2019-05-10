Dell Chromebook 11 drops to the lowest we’ve seen Amazon offer in 2019: $170 (Reg. $205+)

Amazon is offering the Dell Chromebook 11 1.6GHz/4GB/16GB for $169.94 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $36 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we’ve seen Amazon in 2019. Customers will be able to use this Chromebook all day thanks to its 10-hour battery life. Most will be happy with a wide variety of ports that include two USB-A, HDMI, and microSD. If you’re looking for a low-cost Mac alternative, I’d recommend ChromeOS over Windows any day. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re willing to ditch some ports and the compact form-factor, have a look at the Lenovo Chromebook S330 for $159. It wields USB-C that can be used for either charging or data. A larger screen makes it an excellent value that’s a worthy alternative to Dell’s offering.

Dell Chromebook 11 features:

Celeron N3060; 4GB Memory;16GB eMMC

11.6″ HDF Non-Touch LCD

10 hours of battery life. Wireless- intel dual band wireless-AC 7265 802.11AC Wi-Fi + BT 4.0 LE wireless card (2×2)

1 Year Mail in Service

