Mynt’s Tapping Foot Massager brings the spa home for $80 Prime shipped ($100 off)

Today only, Woot is offering the Mynt Tapping Foot Massager for $79.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. It regularly fetches $180 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $126. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. It has 22 massage heads and controls to “tailor air pressure, intensity, heat, and speed for the perfect experience.” This model is built from FDA-approved materials and comes with a 24-month warranty from Mynt. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

If you’re looking for something that will target your neck, back and shoulders, the Mynt Shiatsu Massage Pillow for $34 will do the trick. This model will also be able to work your legs and arms if you get it in the right position. And the $50 neck/shoulder model has more of an over-the-shoulder design, which might come in handy on the plane.

Mynt Tapping Foot Massager:

Professional-Grade Massage 22 massage heads deliver treatment that’s robust and masseuse-quality. Easy, centralized controls tailor air pressure, intensity, heat, and speed for the perfect experience. 3 modes (soothe, refresh, traditional shiatsu) provide a choice of 3 distinct massage styles

