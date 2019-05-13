Avoid identity theft from $25 w/ these paper/card shredder deals at Best Buy (Up to $50 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 6-Sheet Crosscut Shredder in black (NS-PS06CC) for $24.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. This model is regularly up to $44 and is now nearly $20 off. Today’s deal is within $1 of our previous mention and the best we can find. Ideal for protecting your most personal information, it can handle up to 6 sheets at a time as well as “credit cards and staples.” This one carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 4,000 Best Buy customers but we also have some larger capacity and higher-end models on sale down below the fold as well as open-box deals.

Just for comparison sake, the comparable 6-sheet AmazonBasics model sells for $35 shipped. It has never dropped below that price on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from over 11,000 customers.

But Best Buy is also offering its basic 10-sheet model for $44.99 shipped, down from the usual $77. It can handle everything the above option can but also takes care of “CDs, DVDs and paper clips.” Although you should probably just save those paper clips for next time. You’ll also find the 10-Sheet Microcut Shredder with a larger basket and wheels for $80, which is roughly $50 off the going rate. Both models carry 4+ star ratings.

Just keep in mind, you can get all three models in today’s sale for slightly less as an open-box unit via Best Buy’s eBay page.

Insignia 6-Sheet Crosscut Shredder:

Prevent identity theft with the help of this 6-sheet Insignia™ NS-PS06CC crosscut shredder, which shreds paper, credit cards and staples down to 0.2″ x 1.3″, so you can help protect your personal information and documents.

