“Hey Google, water the lawn” w/ Netro’s 12-zone smart sprinkler controller: $95 (Reg. $130)

Netro Home via Newegg is currently offering its Sprite Smart Wi-Fi Sprinkler Controller (12-Zone) for $94.99 shipped when the code SPRINGSV5 is used at checkout. Normally $130 at Amazon, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With the ability to command up to 12 zones of your watering system, you’ll gain smartphone and voice control of your home’s sprinklers with this hub. Plus, with advanced water saving technologies like weather forecasting and historical statistics, you’ll save even more on your water bill. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Update 5/14 @ 6:25 PM: Walmart is offering the Orbit B-hyve Bluetooth Hose Faucet Timer for $25.43 with free in-store pickup. Normally $40 at Amazon, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Rated 4/5 stars at Lowe’s.

Have a smaller sprinkler system? Save some cash and opt for the Orbit B-hyve 4-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller at $60 shipped on Amazon. That’s over 35% off the price of the above Netro, while still making your watering system smart. Just know you’re stuck at four zones, which might be too few for your home.

Netro WiFi Sprinkler Controller features:

Fully automatic – dynamically creates and adjusts watering schedules optimized for your plants/lawns

Eco-friendly – Save up to 50% of your outdoor water use with advanced water saving technologies including weather forecasting and historical statistics

Water restriction – alerts and auto complies to the watering rules in your local area

Remote access – connects to WiFi(2.4G), monitors and controls your sprinkler system anywhere from iOS(8.3+) and Android(5.0+) devices. Web access coming soon.

Easy installation – Installs or replaces in around 15 minutes with basic tools. No professionals required. Indoor use only.

