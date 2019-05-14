VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR TV with Chromecast returns to $650 shipped (Reg. $800)

- May. 14th 2019 9:40 am ET

$650
0

Walmart offers the VIZIO M65-F0 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $649.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for nearly $1,000 but usually goes for around $800 these days. This is a match of our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. With a 65-inch 4K panel and HDR support, this VIZIO delivers a future-proof design that should be good for years to come. Features include four HDMI inputs, smart functionality, a 120Hz effective refresh rate, and built-in Chromecast features. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You’ll need some extra HDMI cables to take advantage of your new glorious VIZIO 4K TV. AmazonBasics makes some affordable cables which are available in various lengths and multi-packs. With great ratings from nearly 20,000 reviewers, this is a no-brainer purchase to accompany your new VIZIO.

VIZIO 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Elevate your entertainment with the 2018 VIZIO M-Series 65″ Class (64.5″ Diag.) 4K HDR Smart TV. The 2018 M-Series offers step-up advancements to produce bolder colors, breathtaking clarity, crisp contrast, and impressive smarts – all wrapped up in a beautiful design. With Dolby Vision HDR technology, the M-Series set reveals extraordinary detail, depth, and texture in every image. The powerful Active Full Array Plus™ backlight produces radiant brightness to make every pixel come to life, with 40 local dimming zones that keep black levels and contrast picture-perfect. VIZIO SmartCast is TV your way. Browse favorites like Netflix and YouTube right on the TV using the included remote or SmartCast Mobile app. VIZIO WatchFree™ lets you stream over 100 channels absolutely FREE – live news, movies, sports, comedy, music and more. Stream content from thousands of Google Chromecast-enabled apps.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$650

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

vizio

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp