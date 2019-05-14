VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR TV with Chromecast returns to $650 shipped (Reg. $800)

Walmart offers the VIZIO M65-F0 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $649.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for nearly $1,000 but usually goes for around $800 these days. This is a match of our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. With a 65-inch 4K panel and HDR support, this VIZIO delivers a future-proof design that should be good for years to come. Features include four HDMI inputs, smart functionality, a 120Hz effective refresh rate, and built-in Chromecast features. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You’ll need some extra HDMI cables to take advantage of your new glorious VIZIO 4K TV. AmazonBasics makes some affordable cables which are available in various lengths and multi-packs. With great ratings from nearly 20,000 reviewers, this is a no-brainer purchase to accompany your new VIZIO.

VIZIO 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Elevate your entertainment with the 2018 VIZIO M-Series 65″ Class (64.5″ Diag.) 4K HDR Smart TV. The 2018 M-Series offers step-up advancements to produce bolder colors, breathtaking clarity, crisp contrast, and impressive smarts – all wrapped up in a beautiful design. With Dolby Vision HDR technology, the M-Series set reveals extraordinary detail, depth, and texture in every image. The powerful Active Full Array Plus™ backlight produces radiant brightness to make every pixel come to life, with 40 local dimming zones that keep black levels and contrast picture-perfect. VIZIO SmartCast is TV your way. Browse favorites like Netflix and YouTube right on the TV using the included remote or SmartCast Mobile app. VIZIO WatchFree™ lets you stream over 100 channels absolutely FREE – live news, movies, sports, comedy, music and more. Stream content from thousands of Google Chromecast-enabled apps.

