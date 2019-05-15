We’ve previously explained the perks of signing up for Amazon’s Prime Rewards Visa Card. But ultimately, the full-on credit card experience isn’t always ideal for every shopper, for a number of reasons. Amazon does, however, offer an alternative with its Amazon Store Card. On top of 5% back on purchases for Prime members, you can currently score a gift card when you sign-up for the first time. Without an annual fee attached, it is a compelling option for shoppers looking to build credit for the first time. Head below to find out more about the perks of the Amazon Store Card and how you can sign-up today.

Amazon Store Card: 5% cash back, no annual fee

There is a lot to like about the Amazon Store Card, particularly if you’re an avid shopper online and have a Prime membership on-hand. Its name technically changes with a membership to the Amazon Prime Store Card. Those that subscribe to Amazon’s annual delivery service can enjoy 5% back on nearly every purchase. Add in those discounts you find at 9to5Toys, and this is a great way to save even further. Shoppers will receive this credit on their statement each month. There are exceptions to this promotion, such as digital goods and renewing Prime memberships.

One of the best features of the Amazon Store Card is its lack of an annual fee. That said, to reap the cash back benefits you need a Prime membership as mentioned above. So an annual fee does exist in some regard.

Amazon is currently offering a $10 gift card with sign-up. Meanwhile, you’ll get a $40 gift card if you go with Amazon’s Prime Rewards Visa Card.

Amazon Store Card Credit Builder

Those looking to gain credit or get a credit card for the first time may want to consider Amazon’s entry-level builder option. What essentially amounts to a pre-paid credit card requires a $100 security deposit up front and there is a delayed window for use of up to 14 days. Within seven months, users of the Amazon Store Card Credit Builder will be re-evaluated for an upgrade to the main credit card.

You can sign-up for each Amazon credit card here and learn more about its perks.

9to5Toys Take

The Amazon Store Card delivers a number of worthwhile perks if you’re an avid shopper. That said, if you’re in good standing the Prime Rewards Visa may be worth your time as well. Along with Amazon cash back, you’ll be able to enjoy the same type of perks at restaurants, gas stations and other popular locations.

As with any credit card, it’s best to spend wisely to make the most of your earned points. Be sure to pay off your balance each month to ensure that you’re making the most of your rewards.

