Belk’s Friends & Family Sale takes an extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Greg Norman, more

Belk’s Friends & Family Sale offers an extra 30% off sitewide with code FAMILY30 at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery or add a beauty item to receive complimentary shipping. Elevate your golf game attire with the Greg Norman Spacedye Polo Shirt. Originally priced at $59, during Belk’s sale you can find it marked down to just $29. This polo shirt features sweat-wicking material and it’s versatile to pair with jeans, shorts or slacks alike. It also comes in a variety of color options that are perfect for spring and summer. Even better, if the temperatures drop while playing the game throw over the Jack Nicklaus 1/4 Zip Pullover that’s also on sale for $37. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- IZOD 9.5-Inch Saltwater Stretch Shorts $20 (Orig. $60)
- Ralph Lauren Oxford Shirt $47 (Orig. $90)
- Columbia Washed Out Shorts $25 (Orig. $40)
- Greg Norman Spacedye Polo Shirt $29 (Orig. $59)
- Jack Nicklaus 1/4 Zip Pullover $37 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Free People Must-Have Henley $25 (Orig. $68)
- Vince Camuto Leera Wedge Espadrille $60 (Orig. $99)
- Tommy Hilfiger Sinder Logo Sandal $31 (Orig. $59)
- Fossil Tab Clutch $42 (Orig. $74)
- Kaari Blue Button Leg Jumpsuit $42 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
