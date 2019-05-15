Corsair’s Flash Voyager GTX 512GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive rocks 440MBps speeds at $130 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Corsair Flash Voyager GTX 512GB USB 3.1 Premium Flash Drive for $129.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg. Originally selling for $219, we’ve more recently tracked it for $160. Good for just under a 20% discount, that brings the price back down to the Amazon all-time low. Rocking high-speed 3D NAND memory, this flash drive has around twice the performance of most other 512GB models at Amazon. It clocks in with 440MBps transfer speeds, which makes this a notable option for those who need peak performance in a small form-factor. A rugged zinc-alloy housing rounds out the eye-catching inclusions. Note: shipping is delayed until May 18th at Amazon, though you can still lock in the discount price now. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If the durable design and speedy file transfer speeds catch your attention, but adding 512GB of storage into your setup is a little overkill then worry not. You can grab the 256GB version for $80, or even step down to the 128GB option for $64.

We’re also still seeing a discount on the fingerprint-scanning Lexar 128GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $50 (Reg. $70).

Corsair Flash Voyager GTX 512GB Flash Drive features:

The Flash Voyager GTX USB 3.1 premium flash drive puts SSD performance in your pocket, with up to 440MB/sec read and 440MB/sec write speeds. Encased in a solid zinc alloy housing, and available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and massive 1TB capacities, you can load up all your data and access it in speed and style. Fully compatible with high-speed USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB 3.0 and legacy USB 2.0 connections, the Flash Voyager GTX USB 3.1 is both future-proof and backwards compatible, connecting to any Windows, OSX or Linux operating system without the need for drivers or installs.

