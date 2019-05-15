LG’s PK5 XBOOM Go Bluetooth Speaker packs music-activated lighting at $48 (New low, Reg. $96)

BuyDig is currently offering the LG PK5 XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $47.99 shipped when applying code SAVE50 at checkout. Typically selling for $96 at Amazon and Best Buy, that’s good for a 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $9 and is the best we’ve tracked all-time. The most eye-catching aspect of LG’s PK5 Bluetooth speaker is that it features music-activated LED lighting. On top of that, you’ll find another notable features like up to 18 hours of audio playback, IPX5 water resistance and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 110 customers.

Don’t care for the flashy LED lighting? Bring home Anker’s Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker at $25 when you clip the on-page coupon and save some additional cash. This best-selling speaker has garnered over 14,480 reviews.

Eyeing up a new addition to your home theater? We just went hands-on with the Focal Sib Evo Dolby Atmos System and found it to be a notable option for bringing crisp audio to your setup.

LG PK5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Take your music anywhere with this LG PK5 portable Bluetooth speaker. It provides up to 18 hours of premium sound per charge and turns anywhere into a nightclub with its LED party lighting. The water-resistant design makes this LG PK5 portable Bluetooth speaker the perfect accessory for the pool or beach.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!