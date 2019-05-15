Add the Bandai Yoshi Action Figure to your collection for $26.50 shipped (Reg. up to $34)

Amazon is offering the Bandai Tamashii Nations S.H. Yoshi Super Mario Bros Action Figure for $26.39 shipped. Regularly up to $34 or so, this is within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The closest price we’ve seen is on eBay at over $30. This is a licensed figure that includes some iconic accessories like a Yoshi egg, extended tongue part, interchangeable eyes, special display stand and more. It also comes with riding supports so you can have Mario or Luigi riding him (more details on that below). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While not currently on sale, you can pair your new Yoshi figure with the Bandai Tamashii Mario and Luigi figures. They start at $25.50 and are designed to get right on top of the above Yoshi figure like in the game.

We also have this Nintendo Switch this combo case and hard shell for $15.50 (Reg. $25) and be sure to head over to this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best game deals.

Yoshi Super Mario Bros Action Figure:

Yoshi comes with iconic accessory parts for bringing to life scenes from the game

Throw an egg at an enemy, or eat them with the extended tongue part

Of course, S.H.Figuarts Super Mario or Luigi (sold separately) can be posed riding Yoshi

Other accessories include interchangeable eyes, special display stand and arm, and riding support parts for Mario and Luigi

