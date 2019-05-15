Safely tote your Nintendo Switch w/ this combo case and hard shell for $15.50 (Reg. $25)

- May. 15th 2019 7:56 am ET

0

Tomtoc Direct (100% positive feedback from 9,600) via Amazon offers its Hard Shell Case with Grip Back Cover for Nintendo Switch Console at $15.59 Prime shipped when promo code ZS2YHSOE is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $25+ price tag and the best we’ve tracked in this color. Protect your Nintendo Switch while on-the-go or playing at home with this bundle. Includes an outer shell and removable hard backing for extra protection. Also has a designated space to store up to 10 game cards and two Joy-Con straps. Rated 4.8/5 stars by 330 Amazon customers.

Looking for just a protective backing? JETech makes a grip cover which protects from scratches and drops for a similar price as today’s featured deal. You’ll miss out on the added storage of the case but it’s a pretty nice look for those minimalist gamers among us. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 1,150 Amazon customers.

Hit up our guide to the best Nintendo Switch accessories for more add-ons to take your gaming experience to the next level.

Tomtoc Nintendo Switch Hard Shell Case features:

  • Combo Set: The package includes a protective hard storage case and a soft TPU back cover, which is perfectly compatible with Nintendo Switch
  • Ergonomic Design: Soft back cover with special ergonomic grip design for better holding experience during games; The hard case with the same design can be carried more comfortably during travel
  • Double Protection: Hard case to protect from impact and drops; TPU back cover offers extra protection
  • Holds up to 10 game cards and two Joy-con straps. A removable and adjustable wrist strap for convenient carrying

