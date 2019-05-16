Blue Yeti Nano Microphone delivers affordable podcasting audio at $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Blue Microphones Yeti Nano USB Mic for $79.99 shipped. For comparison, that’s good for $20 less than B&H, the second best price we’ve tracked and the lowest we can currently find. If you’re looking to jumpstart your podcasting career, the Yeti Nano is a solid place to start. It features USB-connectivity and a slimmed-down design in four different colors. Compatible with both Mac and PC. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those looking to invest a bit less at the outset will want to check out Blue’s Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone at $35. This known as one of the best entry-level options out there for podcast, but it’s also a solid choice for upgrading your FaceTime audio and other uses.

Blue Microphones Yeti Nano USB Mic features:

  • Perfect for podcasting, game streaming, Skype calls, YouTube or music
  • No-latency headphone output, headphone volume and mic mute
  • Standard threading for Radius III Shock Mount and/or Compass Boom Arm
  • Plug ‘N play-mac and PC compatible
  • Cardioid and Omni pickup patterns; supports sample rates up to 24-bit/48Khz

