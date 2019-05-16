Stay safe on outdoor adventures, Woot has Swiss Safe emergency supplies from $6.50 today only

Today only, Woot takes up to 65% off a selection of Swiss Safe emergency supplies. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Notable is the Camouflage Emergency Mylar Blanket 4-pack at $6.39. Regularly as much as $14 at Amazon, this is the best price we could find. These NASA-designed blankets can capture up to 90% of body heat. They’re also wind-, water-, and moisture-proof, which means you’ll be kept warm and dry should a squall suddenly pass through as you’re hiking. Choose from one of four colors. Rated 4.5/5 stars at Amazon. More below.

Also on sale is the Swiss Safe 5-in-1 Fire Starter 2-pack in Hunter Orange for $9.79. It goes for $14 at Amazon and this is another price low. In addition to starting fires, these devices also feature a compass, whistle, steel scraper, paracord, and rod. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon. Shop the rest of the Woot sale here.

If you’re fairly new to outdoor adventures, collect some knowledge from the ultimate outdoorsman himself, Bear Grylls. He has numerous books available on Amazon.

We still have a deal on this SOG Cash Card Money Clip Pocket Knife for $22.50 Prime shipped, as well.

Swiss Safe Emergency Mylar Blanket 4-pack:

Perfect for hiking, camping, boating, hunting, and surviving in the cold outdoors. Use the reflective side to capture up to 90% of your body heat, and use the camouflage side blend in with foliage. Also, an excellent as a liner for sleeping bags.

