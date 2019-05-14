Just $22.50 Prime shipped gets you the SOG Cash Card Money Clip Pocket Knife (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering the SOG Cash Card Money Clip Pocket Knife for $22.48 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $30, that’s good for a 25% discount and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. SOG has combined a money clip with a 2.7-inch pocket knife to make a perfect edition to just about anyone’s everyday carry. It is comprised of a lightweight, skeletonized stainless steel, which ensures its durability. Over 165 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

For the same price, you can also pick up SOG Instinct Mini Fixed Blade Knife at Amazon. And don’t forget that you can still make Leatherman’s 7-in-1 Skeletool part of your everyday carry for $48 (All-time low, 20% off).

SOG Cash Card Money Clip Pocket Knife features:

Trust the SOG Cash Card money clip to do work as a real knife, with a stout 2.75” blade and strong liner lock that keeps it in place. SOG, based in Seattle, WA, designed this knife to be discreet while serving double duty on the go. Your SOG Cash Card is crafted in 8Cr13MoV stainless steel that offers excellent edge retention and corrosion resistance, and is housed in lightweight, skeletonized stainless steel handle for all-around durability.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!