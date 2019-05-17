Top-rated Pelican cases provide protection for your gear from $109 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 25% off Pelican cases. Deals start at $108.71 shipped. Our top pick is the Pelican 1550 Camera Case with Foam for $125.96 in various colors. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $150-$175 elsewhere online. With a watertight design, foam padding, and stainless steel reinforcement, this is the ultimate way to tote around your expensive valuables. While it’s made for cameras, Pelican’s 1550 case can be used for just about any valuable electronics. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 300 Amazon customers.

Hit up the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more deals from $109 shipped. This includes a variety of styles for just about any need, whether you’re toting around high-end gear or just need a little extra protection for your next trip.

Pelican 1550 Camera Case features:

Pelican cases are kept watertight through the use of a tongue and groove fit and a polymer o-ring.

Pelican cases come standard with an Automatic Pressure Equalization Valve which releases built up air pressure while keeping water out.

Pelican’s Pick N’Pluck foam lets you customize the interior.

Stainless steel reinforced padlock protectors

Interior Dimensions (inches): 18.43 x 14.00 x 7.62

