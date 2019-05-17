REI Anniversary Sale takes 50% off Patagonia, Marmot, The North Face & more from $19

- May. 17th 2019 9:46 am ET

50% off
0

REI’s Anniversary Sale is live with 50% off peak deals. Also, take 20% off one full-priced item or an extra 20% off outlet items with code ANNV19 at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. The REI Revelcloud II Jacket is a perfect option for all of your outdoor adventures. Originally priced at $149, during the sale you can find it marked down to $74. This jacket features a packable design and three zippered pockets for storage. It’s available in three color options  Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

50% off

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
REI

About the Author