REI Anniversary Sale takes 50% off Patagonia, Marmot, The North Face & more from $19

REI’s Anniversary Sale is live with 50% off peak deals. Also, take 20% off one full-priced item or an extra 20% off outlet items with code ANNV19 at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. The REI Revelcloud II Jacket is a perfect option for all of your outdoor adventures. Originally priced at $149, during the sale you can find it marked down to $74. This jacket features a packable design and three zippered pockets for storage. It’s available in three color options Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!