Ditch ink for $70 or less: Samsung Xpress w/ AirPrint $70 (Reg. $100), Brother $60 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Xpress B&W AirPrint Laser Printer (M2020W) for $69.99 shipped. That’s a $30 savings when compared to what Walmart is charging and matches the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in over twelve months. This laser offers speeds that reach up to 21 pages per minute. Support for AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, and the Samsung Mobile Print app provide an easy way to turn digital documents into hard copies. I’ve been using a similar Samsung laser for over a year now and am thrilled with its performance. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

We also spotted the Brother Monochrome Laser Printer (HL-L2300D) for $59.99 shipped. That’s $20+ off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is the second best price we’ve seen it go for in over a year. With 27 page per minute speeds, this laser is an excellent option for home or small offices. Duplex printing support allows you to use both sides of each piece of paper, significantly boosting efficiency. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Samsung Xpress Laser Printer (M2020W) features:

GREAT VALUE FOR YOUR HOME OFFICE – This Samsung single-function monochrome laser printer features superior print quality, NFC + WiFi connectivity, and fast print speed.

GET PRINT ON TAP – NFC enables your mobile device to connect and communicate with your printer. Simply tap your NFC-enabled phone to this black and white laser printer and start printing (Android device only).

EASY MOBILE PRINTING – Download the free Samsung Mobile Print app or use Google Cloud Print and print directly with your mobile device from this wireless laser printer.

