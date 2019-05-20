Carry your MacBook on-the-go in Timbuk2’s stylish Cask Backpack at $119 (Amazon low, 30% off)

Amazon offers the Timbuk2 Cask Laptop Backpack for $118.75 shipped. Normally selling for $168, that’s good for a nearly 30% discount and drops the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it still fetches $222 directly from Timbuk2. The Cask Laptop Backpack has room for an up to 15-inch MacBook as well as plenty of other internal pockets and organizers for additional gear. It sports a more premium design than some of the brand’s other bags, with waxed canvas and genuine leather pairing to accomplish a more professional look. Rated 3.9/5 stars and across the board, Timbuk2 bags are well-reviewed.

If you can live without the leather and higher-end canvas design, Timbuk2’s Parkside Laptop Backpack is an equally solid way to tote around your MacBook. It features a dedicated sleeve for your laptop, as well as various internal compartments. And at $40, you’re really only giving up the more premium build quality and stylish design compared to the Cask bag.

Timbuk2 Cask Laptop Backpack features:

A modern, premium backpack with pockets for everyday essentials. Waxed canvas and genuine leather binding and trim give the Cask Pack a professional look to match its sharp design. We made the Cask to carry and organize your 15” MacBook, iPad, notebook, phone, keys, and everything else you need to get you through your awesome day. The relentless drive to inspire urban mobility, enable individuality and promote responsibility has propelled Timbuk2 forward as it continues fusing passion and style to create durable, functional products informed by the company’s longstanding cycling roots and today’s vibrant city landscape.

