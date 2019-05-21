Just $330 gets you VIZIO’s 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV, now down to a new low (Reg. $500)

Walmart offers the VIZIO 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV (D55x-G1) for $329.99 shipped. Usually selling for $500, it’s currently marked down to $480 directly at VIZIO and is $18 under the previous discounts. Today’s price drop is a new all-time low. This HDTV’s 55-inch 4K HDR panel is its standout feature, though additions like smart TV app integration, voice control and full-array LED backlighting are sure to be appreciated in your home theater. Three HDMI inputs as well as a USB port round out the inclusions. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new HDTV? This $27 adjustable option at Amazon has over 26,200 customers vouching for it, and is a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings. It can support up to 55-inch displays and features various points of articulation to ensure your TV can be positioned at an ideal viewing angle.

And for additional ways to upgrade your setup, ditch your TV’s built-in speakers for the VIZIO 36-inch Bluetooth Sound Bar at a new low of $150.

VIZIO 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Value and quality come together beautifully in the VIZIO 55” Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV (D55x-G1). With a budget-friendly combination of 4K resolution, high dynamic range, Smart TV apps, and voice control compatibility with select devices, the D-Series gives you the best features at the smartest value. With VIZIO’s award-winning full array LED backlighting, you’ll see the difference in the clarity and detail of the picture of the all-new D-Series.

