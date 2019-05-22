Amazon is currently offering the ASUS AX6000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $289.99 shipped. Normally selling for $350, today’s offer is one of the first price drops we’ve tracked and is a new Amazon all-time low. The new Wi-Fi 6 standard brings with it higher network bandwidth, improved device connectivity and better multiuser support, all of which you’ll find included on this ASUS router. You’ll see speeds up to 6000Mbps, be able to take advantage of ASUS’ AiProtection as well as eight Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for additional Wi-Fi 6 router deals.

We also spotted another deal at Amazon, on the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX80) at $295.59 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Also available at Best Buy, B&H and Walmart for $4 more. That takes $100 off the going rate, beats our previous mention by $4 and is a new all-time low. The Nighthawk AX8 is one of NETGEAR’s first Wi-Fi 6 routers. It packs up to 6Gbps network speeds, enhanced 8-stream multi-user connectivity, six Gigabit Ethernet ports and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 125 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Wi-Fi 6 is the latest wireless networking standard, so making the switch with these router deals will help future-proof your home network. Another forward thinking way to save is by grabbing a five-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet for $11. Odds are you’ll need them down the line for other network upgrades, so picking them up alongside today’s Wi-Fi 6 router deal is a great way to use your savings.

ASUS AX6000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Get fast, interruption-free Wi-Fi capabilities with this ASUS dual-band router. Speeds of up to 6000 Mbps mean less waiting for games and videos to load, and the Trend Micro security technology shields your devices from potential breaches. This ASUS dual-band router is compatible with Amazon Alexa, making it easy to integrate your network connection into your smart home setup.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!